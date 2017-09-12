Bummer: Hurricane Irma Not Converting People To The Cult Of Climastrology

The Warmists at the UK Guardian, a paper that has long given up on journalism in favor of activism, seem a bit upset that some people are not converting to Warmism after Bad Weather

Floridians battered by Irma maintain climate change is no ‘big deal’

On Marco Island, widespread destruction in Irma’s wake is not enough to make believers out of some climate change skeptics They sat through hours of pummelling by Hurricane Irma, with winds pounding them at up to 115mph and rain driving in a solid white sheet as bright as a snow blizzard. Then on Monday, Floridians woke up to survey the damage, begin the cleanup and get back to carrying on regardless. By noon, the jet skiers were back on the water, buzzing around the west coast waterways under a blue sky where only hours before Irma had shaken the trees and put fear in people’s hearts.

In other words, back to life as usual.

For its lucky escape, the US has Cuba to thank, given that the northern coast of the island soaked up an important part of Irma’s energy before the storm reached Florida. Not that the debt of gratitude will be repaid by the current incumbent of the White House.

Apparently, the Cuba weather machines saved Florida. Al hail Castro and Authoritarianism!

And, the Guardian apparently had a tough time finding an new Converts (Warmverts?), because absolutely zero are mentioned. In fact, many were wondering why the damage wasn’t as bad as expected, which was mentioned in the Cuba paragraph. There are headlines for stories like

One has to wonder where the actual hurricane force winds were. Check the screenshot of the article, as the website for the article is down. 46mph. That’s not hurricane force winds (the measure is the windspeed over 1 minute, not gusts). And of the ground data. You can check ground data here (go to Florida, and check the stations). The pressure was very low, what one would expect with a major hurricane, but, where were the readings for hurricane force wind speeds? The vast majority of stations do not show them. Yes, there is damage, but, you could get the same damage from tropical storm force winds. I’d love an answer for this from a weather expert.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.