Canadian Climate Commies Criminalize Objective Reality

It’s getting scary up there:

Canada’s Competition Bureau, an arm’s length agency funded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to the tune of almost $50 million annually, investigated three organizations accused of denying mainstream climate science for over a year, following a complaint from an environmental group.

The complaint was filed by an outfit with the weirdly ominous name Ecojustice.

It accused three groups, Friends of Science, the International Climate Science Coalition, and the Heartland Institute of making false and misleading claims about climate change, including that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide, and that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant.

Militant liberals are literally criminalizing scientific facts.

When it launched its complaint in December, 2015, Ecojustice told the National Observer it would press the Commissioner of Competition to refer the matter to the Attorney-General of Canada for “criminal charges against the denier groups”.

Students of totalitarianism know where this will end: with tyrants throwing each other in jail over minor deviations from their own increasingly calcified ideology. If global warming theory predicts that temperatures will go up by 0.0003°F each year, are you a criminal if you report that temps went up, but only by 0.0002°F? What if you misstate the official prediction regarding how many feet underwater Toronto will be in the year 2042 if taxes are not raised by at least 40%? That too might be a criminal offense.

Canada is taking a wrong turn.

