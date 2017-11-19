Companies Have Now Invented “Climate Leave”

Because, obviously, Bad Weather never happened prior to fossil fuels and whatever time frame Warmists deem important for the conversation. It’s rather serendipitous that this article is in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Firms size up ‘climate leave’ Even the workplace has to adapt to the warming world. As climate change creates more intense storms, companies have started preparing for work disruptions because of extreme weather.

Of course, there has been no real world increase in so-called extreme weather. In fact, “The world is presently in an era of unusually low weather disasters.” But, the Cult of Climastrology never lets facts get in the way of a good narrative.

In a sign of the times, Fog Creek, a software company based in New York City, recently announced that it would provide up to five days of paid "climate leave" for employees who can't work because of extreme weather events. If there's a declared state of emergency, the company will give affected employees even more time. During previous hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters, the company let employees take time off on a case-by-case basis. One Miami-based employee had to evacuate during Hurricane Irma, and the storm Sandy displaced most of the company's workers back in 2012. Throughout the storms, Fog Creek continued to pay its staff. But after seeing reports of people losing their jobs after missing work during this year's particularly devastating hurricane season, Anil Dash, Fog Creek's chief executive officer, wanted to formalize paid time off for his workers. The company, which fights for talent with bigger technology firms, such as Google and Facebook, offers its 35 employees generous benefits. Fog Creek claims that it was one of the first to offer free lunch to its workers.

That’s so woke! Climawoke!

Stack Overflow, another Manhattan-based technology company with more than 250 employees, will consider the policy, said Dash, who sits on the board. The company says it hasn’t formalized its policy yet, but it accommodates employees affected by climate-related occurrences.

Like pretty much most companies, who have policies about weather incidents, whereby they do not want employees to put themselves in harm’s way. This usually is when winter weather occurs. Oh, right, I forgot, Warmists blame winter weather on warming not.

Regardless, if some companies want to virtue signal and pay their employees for not working during weather events (rather than allowing them to take sick days, paid days off, etc), that’s on them. It’s just more silliness from the juvenile minds of the Cult of Climastrology.

