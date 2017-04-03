EPA Head Scott Pruitt Clarifies On ‘Climate Change’ Or Something

This is basically what Pruitt, and most Skeptics, have been saying all along

Pruitt clarifies on climate change Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt acknowledged Sunday that humans are contributing to climate change. “There’s a warming trend, the climate is changing, and human activity contributes to that change in some measure,” Pruitt said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The real issue is how much we contribute to it and measuring that with precision,” said the EPA chief, whose appointment was greeted with great concern by environmental activists.

Essentially, it boils down to what most Skeptics always say: the argument is not on warming, because the Earth has warmed roughly 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850. The argument is on causation. Skeptics say it is mostly/solely caused by nature. Members of the Cult of Climastrology say it is mostly/solely caused by Mankind. Yet, if that’s what Warmists believe, why do so few practice what they preach? Why are their solutions always to tax Other People and instituted more Big Centralized Government?

Less than a month ago, Pruitt said carbon emissions are not “a primary contributor” to global warming. “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do, and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so, no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” Pruitt said last month on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

That’s supposed to read as some sort of opposite from what Pruitt stated Sunday, but, it’s really the same thing.

The International Business Times also thinks this is a Big Deal, that Pruitt has made some sort of concession. What’s missing is that Warmists have to prove their assertion that this warm period is different from all the other ones in that it is caused by mankind. So far, they have failed to do that. Because we say so is not science.

