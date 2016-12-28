Excellent News: The Triumph Of Climate Denial In The Age Of Trump

As we all know, anthropogenic climate change is almost always a low ranking issue in polls on the issues people care about, typically coming in last or next to last. And when you add in that ‘climate change’ policies will raise the cost of energy bill, raise the cost of food, raise the cost of living, all while increasing government taxation and governmental control of citizens lives, care for the issue drops further. But, that doesn’t mean the Cult of Climastrology will give up their push

Donald Trump and the Triumph of Climate-Change Denial Denial of the broad scientific consensus that human activity is the primary cause of global warming could become a guiding principle of Donald Trump’s presidential administration. Though it’s difficult to pin down exactly what Trump thinks about climate change, he has a well-established track record of skepticism and denial. He has called global warming a “hoax,” insisted while campaigning for the Republican nomination that he’s “not a big believer in man-made climate change,” and recently suggested that “nobody really knows” if climate change exists. Trump also plans to nominate Republicans to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and the Energy Department who have expressed skepticism toward the scientific agreement on human-caused global warming.

Once you start yammering about consensus, especially based on flawed, manufactured, and disingenuous publications, you’ve dropped science and moved to politics.

Indeed, Trump’s election is a triumph of climate denial, and will elevate him to the top of a Republican Party where prominent elected officials have publicly rejected the climate consensus. It’s not that the presidential election was a referendum on global warming. Climate change barely came up during the presidential debates, and voters rated the environment as a far less pressing concern than issues like the economy, terrorism, and health care. But that relative lack of concern signals that voters have not prioritized action on climate change, if they want any action taken at all. Trump’s victory sends a message that failing to embrace climate science still isn’t disqualifying for a presidential candidate, even as scientists warn that the devastating consequences of global warming are under way and expected to intensify in the years ahead.

Hotcoldwetdry barely came up in the election because almost no one cares except for Warmists. Despite 25+ years of spreading awareness, voters really do not care. Continuing to scold and scare voters is not going to help voters “prioritize” it higher. They just don’t care.

If Trump fails to take climate change seriously, the federal government may do little to address the threat of a warming planet in the next four years. A presidential administration hostile to climate science also threatens to deepen, or at the very least prolong, the skepticism that already exists in American political life. “If the Trump administration continues to push the false claim that global warming is a hoax, not happening, not human caused, or not a serious problem, I’d expect many conservative Republican voters to follow their lead,” said Anthony Leiserowitz, the director of Yale University’s Program on Climate Change Communication.

And there’s the Warmist fascism on display: they refuse to allow for other opinions. Really, if the science was so founded in facts, there would be no doubt. Republicans would agree with it. Instead, the science is shady beyond belief, and no matter how hysterical Warmists become, that won’t change.