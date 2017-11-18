French President Promises To Replace Lost U.S. Climate Scam Funds, Wants Green Tariffs

It’s always pretty easy for leaders in the Cult of Climastrology to promise Other People’s money, rather than reducing their own carbon footprint, wouldn’t you say?

(UK Independent) Emmanuel Macron has vowed to replace every dollar that is withdrawn from the UN's climate change programme by Donald Trump. The French President told a UN climate summit in Bonn, Germany, that France would step in to cover the cost of US contributions to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that Mr Trump has said he will withdraw. "I can guarantee that, starting in 2018, the IPCC will have all the money it needs and will continue to support our decision-making," he said. "It will not miss a single euro." "We need scientific information that is constantly nourished to ensure clear decision making. The IPCC is one of the major components of this work. "However, it is threatened today by the decision of the US not to guarantee funding for it. Therefore, I propose that the EU replaces the USA, and France will meet that challenge."

Apparently, France is flush with enough cash to piss away billions of dollars (U.S.). It’s not like France’s economy is the worst of the big 3 in the EU. 1.2% economic growth for 2016, a 10% unemployment rate (24% for people 16-24), and a government debt which is 90% of GDP (which was 58% a decade ago). And there socialized health system is on the brink of collapse. But, hey, if France wants to give their money away, that’s on them. Or really, Macron telling them it’s on them.

In his speech, Mr Macron also called for an EU tariff on goods imported from countries or companies that do not share its climate goals, and pledged to work to raise the cost of carbon within the EU to €30 a tonne.

Obviously, this is aimed at the U.S. and Trump. But, good luck with that, Macron: Europe needs the U.S. trade more than the reverse, and it wouldn’t be pretty if the U.S. retaliated against E.U. goods.

The French President is hosting a conference in Paris next month on the issue of climate finance.

If Macron really cared, he’d have it via videoconference, rather than having tons of people taking fossil fueled trips from around the world a month after thousands and thousands took fossil fueled trips from around the world for the UN COP23 meeting.

