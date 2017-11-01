Global Warming Will Crush Us With Giant Boulders

Still not willing to submit to stratospheric energy taxes, a reduced standard of living, and a federal if not international bureaucratic stranglehold on the economy? Okay, then get this: global warming will cause us to be crushed by giant boulders! So shrieks the Washington Post.

On the island Eleuthera in the Bahamas, two giant boulders sit atop a 50-foot cliff. No one knows how they got there…

One possible explanation has frightening implications for the present. Two years ago, climate scientist James Hansen, drawing on the work of the geologist Paul Hearty, a retired research associate professor at the University of North Carolina, suggested they had been put in place by catastrophic superstorms more than 100,000 years ago at a time of higher seas and dangerous weather dynamics. These conditions, Hansen fears, could return again if polar ice sheets melt rapidly, upending ocean circulation and potentially causing a host of other difficult-to-predict scenarios.

Readers will recall James Hansen as the global warming hoax profiteer who has been denounced as a fraud by his former boss, who peddles phony data, who once pushed global cooling, who has called for communist China to lead a boycott to punish the USA, who wants to subject skeptics of the hoax to Stalinesque show trials, who has recruited children to sue to stop the burning of the fossil fuels upon which our economy depends, who raves like an inmate at a psychiatric institution that harmless CO2 emissions are “like setting off 400,000 Hiroshima atomic bombs each day, every day of the year,” and who frankly jumped the shark long ago. His concern about the boulders was possibly inspired by the movie Stonados.

A more recent study finds that storms of contemporary strength could have lifted the boulders, back when the sea was 20–30 feet higher.

The new study … uses the boulders to underscore the lesson that as seas rise once again in our future, they will be able to unleash even more of the ocean’s destructive power upon present-day human structures.

The seas are certain to rise if we continue in our individualistic and capitalistic ways, for this has been foretold by Al Gore. Only by embracing liberal ideology can we placate the anger of the ocean and forestall doom.

