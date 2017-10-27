Global Warmists Plot to Dim the Sun

In terms of symbolism, this could almost top enviromoonbats banning the incandescent light bulb. Now they want to dim the sun:

With the effects of climate change becoming increasingly apparent, the idea of squirting a cloud of sulphate aerosols into the upper atmosphere is being investigated by several groups of scientists. This would scatter some of the sun’s rays back into space, reducing the rate at which the Earth is warming.

Global warming is not a genuine problem, but attempting to control the weather by injecting massive quantities of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere likely would be. But at least it would demonstrate righteous concern for the planet.

Someone put in a call to Austin Powers. Only he could foil a plot this absurd.

On a tip from Steve T. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.