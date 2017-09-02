Hot Take: Harvey Is A Harbinger Of ‘Climate Change’ Or Something

The last major hurricane prior to Harvey that made landfall on the Lower 48 was way back in October, 2005, the longest period between major storms on record for the U.S. You can count on one hand the number of hurricanes that have made landfall since 2008, which is well below average. Even tropical storms making landfall is below average. Tornado and thunderstorm activity is down. But, we get this bit of insanity from The Desert Sun’s Sammy Roth, published in the USA Today

Hurricane Harvey: Yet another harbinger of climate change If you watched the images of Hurricane Harvey from afar and thanked goodness it wasn’t happening to you, scientists say you might be feeling a little too relaxed. Powerful storms are hitting the U.S. more often — and not just in hurricane alley. Rising global temperatures, caused mostly by the burning of fossil fuels, have coincided with an increase in extreme storms across the United States, according to the federal government’s latest National Climate Assessment, published in 2014.

But, out here in Reality Land, they haven’t. And, believe it or not, storms have always happened on Planet Earth. Weird concept, eh?

The planet has warmed by nearly 2 degrees since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, which translates to about 6% more moisture in the atmosphere, said Michael Wehner, a climate scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's computational research division in California.

Except, it’s only been a 1.4 to 1.5 Fahrenheit increase. This is science. Precision matters. Not fearmongering. Furthermore, it’s rather expected that the temperatures go up during a Holocene warm period.

Some regions have been hit especially hard. Between 1958 and 2012, the number of extreme rainfall events increased by 71% in the Northeast, 37% in the Midwest and 27% in the Southeast. Scientists point to last year’s record-shattering rain in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and 2013’s deadly floods on Colorado’s Front Range, as the kinds of events climate change has already made more likely.

Interestingly, the period of 1958 to 1978 was one of cooling (actually going back into the 1940’s), and 1997-2015 was a pause period, meaning most of this happened while the temperatures weren’t going up (in contradiction of Warmist computer models). The problem here, though, is that there are not specific records to make proper comparisons between the time periods, especially when we are talking about the satellite era. Doesn’t matter, Warmists have a Narrative.

“The extremely heavy rains of Harvey are something that we expect to see more often as the dice are loaded toward heavier rain events,” said Radley Horton, a climate scientist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

Of course, the extreme rainfall was simply due to weather conditions: a hurricane in the Gulf Of Mexico during peak summer being blocked by two high pressure ridges. This is weather, not climate. But, then, the Cult of Climastrology just doesn’t care about facts and science in their quest for more taxes and fees to go with more big government control of everything. Interestingly, these idiots never seem to realize that they themselves will suffer personally. They think all the bad things from their policies will affect Someone Else.

