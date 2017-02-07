House Moves Forward With Investigation Into NOAA Climate Manipulation

Members of the Cult of Climastrology will complain about the politicization of science, their typical complaint when government investigates what Warmists are doing, forgetting that government, which is funding a goodly chunk of the research, has every right to investigate what they are funding. Warmists also conveniently forget that they have already politicized the issue, and want the exact same government to ram laws, rules, and regulations down the throats of citizens

(Daily Caller) House lawmakers will renew their long-dormant investigation into the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on the heels of whistleblower testimony that agency scientists rushed a landmark global warming study to influence policymakers. “The chairman intends to push for responses to his initial requests,” an aide for the Committee on Science, Space and Technology told reporters on a press call Monday, “to uncover exactly what was going on” at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Texas Republican Rep. Lamar Smith, the committee’s chairman, will “move forward as soon as possible” in asking NOAA to hand over documents included in a 2015 subpoena on potential climate data tampering.

The Warmists are in a bit of a pickle when it comes to all those emails the committee previously demanded

Smith’s investigation largely petered out in late 2015 after the Obama administration refused to hand over scientists’ emails regarding highly-publicized “Karl study,” named after its lead author Tom Karl. Democrats, environmentalists and science organizations joined forces to condemn Smith’s investigation. <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Guess who’s no longer in charge? Neither is that lady everyone thought would win.

Over the weekend, Dr. John Bates, the former principal scientist at the National Climatic Data Center in Asheville, N.C., went public with complaints that NOAA scientists put a ‘thumb on the scale’ to get results that showed more global warming since 1998 — a period usually referred to as the “pause” in warming. “The committee is going to push ahead to gather the emails from NOAA,” the aide said, signalling Smith preferred to see if NOAA would hand over documents the agency withheld from congressional investigators.

I mentioned Bates yesterday. It looks like Smith reads all the climate blogs, as well, because this is not something you will find in the Credentialed Media like the NY Times, Washington Post, ABC, CBS, et all.

Bates has put out a second blog post taking each criticism on one-by-one. Critics have yet to address issues of Karl study authors violating NOAA policy on archiving.

Warmists are going to learn that the government will no longer support their manipulation of data, falsifying of data, manufacturing of data, nor their activism.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.