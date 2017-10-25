Jet Setting IMF Chief Warns Of “Dark Future” From ‘Climate Change’ Or Something

Christine Lagarde, who likes to take lots of fossil fueled trips around the world and ride in fancy fossil fueled vehicles, says we’ll be “toasted, roasted and grilled” from Hotcoldwetdry. It’s a good thing that Warmists have taken the advice of many of their more sane compatriots to tone it down, rather than sounding like the person on the corner screaming about repenting now, eh?

(UK Guardian) The world will be in deep trouble if it fails to tackle climate change and inequality, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde has warned. “If we don’t address these issues… we will be moving to a dark future” in 50 years, she told a major economic conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday. Lagarde said that “we will be toasted, roasted and grilled” if the world fails to take “critical decisions” on climate change.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Did anyone catch where she was while making these doomy prognostications?

Lagarde is essentially turning the IMF into an arm of the Cult of Climastrology, as well as a Social Justice Warrior org with her Progressive push on “inequality”, rather than just doing the job of the IMF as it was established. Of course, their mandate was further broadened in 2012, to give them more latitude to be the types of Progressive nags they want to be.

Lagarde also called for tackling inequality between men and women and countries that are “haves” and those that are “have nots”. If the world wants a future that “looks like utopia and not dystopia”, it needs to address such concerns, Lagarde said. She predicted that in 50 years’ time, oil will be a secondary commodity.

Funny how she took a long fossil fueled flight to a nation that 1. makes most of their money from oil, and 2. isn’t exactly a paragon of virtue when it comes to the treatment of women.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.