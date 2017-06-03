John Kerry Spews IDIOT Lies Against Trump For Rejecting Paris Agreement [VIDEO]

John Kerry just said one of the most idiotic things I have ever heard and for him, that’s something. He is incensed that President Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Accord. Primarily because that was Kerry’s legacy issue. He called it shameful and said instead of making America first, Trump was making America last. It gets even dumber… he claimed that the agreement didn’t require us to do anything, yet said that Trump pulling us out of it would cause kids to have worsening asthma attacks. I wish he were kidding, but he’s not. What a dolt. What a maroon.

Then Kerry went on to say that Trump “is not helping the forgotten American.” That’s just an outright lie, which every American will recognize as such. By scuttling that Accord, Trump saved approximately 6 million jobs. He saved the US from spending $3 trillion over the next few years in wealth redistribution to India, Iran and China… money we don’t have. He saved Americans from having their taxes and utility bills skyrocket. President Trump put the Forgotten Man first. Kerry puts globalists first.

I know you will be shocked, but John Kerry is a liar. Kerry’s primary arguments that Trump’s decision will hurt kids with asthma and damage the economy are incredibly misleading. I’m shocked I tell you. A 2015 study by researcher Dr. Corrine Keet at John’s Hopkins Children Center found no statistically significant difference in the prevalence of asthma for kids living in inner-city areas, where there is much more air pollution, and kids who live in the suburbs and rural areas. More than 23,000 children were included in the study. In fact, asthma rates have been worsening while air quality has been improving. I blame our food and allergies.

Kerry’s claims that Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord will also hurt us economically are absurd. What Trump did last week saved the US from going off an economic cliff over the environment, while funding a monstrous Ponzi scheme of wealth redistribution. He did the right thing and what was best for America and the Forgotten Man. Kerry has forgotten who that is, if he ever knew in the first place.