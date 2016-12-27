Katherine Hayhoe: You Don’t Have To Be A Liberal Weenie To Believe In ‘Climate Change’

Katherine Hayhoe really, really, really wants you to believe this is about science

Katharine Hayhoe: Why Climate Change Should Matter to You What’s one of the most insidious myths we’ve bought into, when it comes to climate change? It has nothing to do with the science: It’s the simple idea that we have to be a certain type of person to care about climate change. If I’m a liberal, if I bike to work and call myself a “tree-hugger,” then of course I care about climate change. But what if I’m conservative, I drive a car or I worry about the economy—does agreeing with the science of climate change mean I have to change who I am? When I moved to Texas 10 years ago, I didn’t know what to expect. I study climate change, one of the most politicized issues in the entire U.S. If we’re serious about it, we have to wean ourselves off fossil fuels. That’s not a popular message in a state best known for its oil and gas.

It’s not a popular message for Warmists, either, since they, including Hayhoe, refuse to give up their own use of fossil fuels.

To answer these questions, I’ve teamed up with our local West Texas PBS station to produce a new PBS Digital Studios web series, Global Weirding: Climate, Politics, and Religion. Every other Wednesday, we roll out a new video exploring climate change and what it means to all of us. This episode tackles the identity myth, head-on. Climate change is not some distant issue that only matters to the polar bears. It’s affecting our lives right now, in the places that we live. And if we’re a human living on planet Earth, then we already have every value we need to care about a changing climate.

Do you know which episode I want to see? The one where Warmists stop using fossil fuels and live like it it’s the 10th century, giving up all the luxuries of the modern lifestyle.

Climate change isn’t a niche issue that only matters to people who think or act or vote a certain way. Each of us, exactly who we are, with exactly the values we already have, already have every reason we need to care.

Virtually every poll says it is a niche issue. And, as long as Warmists continue to be hypocrites and demand that Other People comply, it will be a niche issue. Yes, climate change is real. The debate is on the cause.

