LOL: Global Warming Study Cancelled Because of ‘Unprecedented’ Ice
The amount of irony you’re about to witness is not to be taken lightly. You’re going to want to be firmly seated so you don’t fall over while you’re laughing.

A Canadian global warming study had to come to a quick end after the researchers on board were forced to use their icebreaker vessel to… well… break ice.

From Vice:

The study, entitled BaySys, is a $17-million four-year-long program headed by the University of Manitoba. It was planning to conduct the third leg of its research by sending 40 scientists from five Canadian universities out into the Bay on the Canadian Research Icebreaker CCGS Amundsen to study “contributions of climate change and regulation on the Hudson Bay system.”

Unfortunately, the ship was forced to abandon its mission after the Canadian Coast Guard requested that the icebreaker be used to help fishing vessels and cargo ships from the “unprecedented ice.”

That’s it. That’s all the research they need. There is “unprecedented ice” in the summer. Everyone can go home.

Naturally, leftists are blaming it on “climate change,” which is basically saying “we need to make money off of the back of pathetic nerds who want to virtue signal, so we’re going to invent a term that encompasses any and all changes and then make people pay us to ‘fix’ it.”

Never letting a good crisis go to waste, the study’s lead scientist, Dr. David Barber, took the opportunity to trumpet more of his climate alarmist nonsense:

“It was clear it was from the Arctic, I just needed to be among the ice to see it,” said Dr. Barber. “What was also clear to me was that climate change has caused this event to happen.”

Are you a scientist or a psychic? You just “knew”? No you didn’t, you’re just saying that because the alternative means you lose your job and your degree will look too fancy for the wall of the McDonald’s you’re managing.

