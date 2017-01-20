This Message Of Doom Brought To You By Brenda The Civil Disobedience Penguin

Did you know that today is Penguin Awareness Day? Of course, this is all linked to ‘climate change.’

There’s lots more to that cartoon, good form and proper blogging etiquette keeps me from publishing it all. Hit the UK Guardian for the rest.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Of course, being the 20th of January, Gizmodo is horrified over what Trump has said about ‘climate change.’ A guy who made himself very rich by pushing anthopogenic climate change, Al Gore, has a message for Trump, namely that one person, meaning Trump, can’t stop the Cult Of Climastrology.

And, essentially being Day 1, what will we get?

Donald Trump’s presidency begins today, giving him the ability to act on numerous pledges he has made related to global warming. They include “canceling” American involvement in the Paris climate accord, reviving the coal industry and rolling back federal environmental regulations. If Trump follows through, scientists say it could have a profound long-term effect on the planet.

(LIberal) Scientific American is Very Concerned that the above might happen, because that would mean Doom. The question that begins today is “will Trump do the above?”

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.