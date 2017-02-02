Michael “Robust Debate” Mann Calls For Rebellion

Michael Mann, who has previously called for robust debate, as long as the debate is one sided (he will block you in a heartbeat on Twitter), is pretty upset about climate denial not being dead

The era of climate change denial is over. Rejection of the unequivocal scientific evidence that carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are warming the planet and changing our climate is no longer socially acceptable. Only the most fringe of politicians now disputes the overwhelming scientific consensus that climate change is real and human-caused, and they are largely ignored. So why dignify the notion of climate change denial by writing about it?

If it’s over, then why are there so many who refuse to buy into anthropogenic climate change, and why are there so few Warmists who actually practice what they preach?

Such was the criticism I received from many well-meaning fellow climate scientists last fall after I published my latest book, "The Madhouse Effect: How Climate Change Denial Is Threatening Our Planet, Destroying Our Politics, and Driving Us Crazy," co-authored with Washington Post editorial cartoonist Tom Toles.

Oh, right, he has a book to pimp.

We scientists are, in general, a reticent lot who would much rather spend our time in the lab, out in the field, teaching and doing research. It is only the most unusual of circumstances that gets us marching in the streets. Trump’s assault on science is just such a circumstance. And we are seeing a rebellion continue to mount.

A rebellion!

What are they really rebelling against? Seeing their flow of taxpayer money shut off, which would mean they’d have to go work in the private sector where people expect results.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.