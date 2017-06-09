Nikki Haley Brings The House DOWN, Tells World U.S. Doesn’t Need Their Advice!

In a recent interview, the United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley rained down with criticism of global environmental schemes, strongly pushing the fact that America is a world leader for a reason and that its people and government do not need foreign influence to tell them how to govern.

In the interview with CBS as reported by the Washington Examiner, she said:

“The rest of the world would like to tell us how to manage our own environment,” she said. “And I think that anybody in America can tell you that we’re best to decide what America should do. We don’t need India, and France, and China telling us what they think we should do.” She added, “American sovereignty matters.”

This aligns with Trump’s “America First” campaign promise that outside influence would always be second place to homegrown solutions and needs.

Later, Nikki explained further:

Nikki also specifically criticized the Paris Agreement that Trump declined to sign last weeks, saying that Obama originally agreed to standards that were “not achievable under our standards or any other country’s standards,” saying that while protecting the environment is important, American jobs were even more so.

Last week Trump said that he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburg, not Paris, and that “No responsible leader can put the workesr — and the people — of their country at this debilitating and tremendous disadvantage,” stating that the Paris Agreement would only benefit major polluters like China and India.

Haley promised that America would continue to be a “good international citizen,” and to be “conscious of the environment” and that tapping out of the Agreement is not going to stop them from protecting the environment.

