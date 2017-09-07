NY Times Knocks Down Hurricane Irma Is Climate Change Stories

An early shot from the NY Times, which somehow made it through Climate Justice Warrior editorial review. Of course, we’ll be sure to see many stories from the NY Times in future days blaming ‘climate change’ for Irma, because that’s what they do

First Harvey, Then Irma and Jose. Why? It’s the Season. First came Hurricane Harvey, which barreled into Texas on Aug. 25. Now Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, is battering the Caribbean and has Florida in its sights. Jose, currently a tropical storm, trails behind in the mid-Atlantic. And early Wednesday, a coalescing weather system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico became tropical storm Katia — the fourth named storm in two weeks. What’s going on? Hurricane experts say that the formation of several storms in rapid succession is not uncommon, especially in August, September and October, the most active months of the six-month hurricane season. “This is the peak,” said Gerry Bell, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with the Climate Prediction Center, a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “This is when 95 percent of hurricanes and major hurricanes form.”

This is why we have something called “hurricane season.” I forget who the meteorologist was, but, right after Harvey they Tweeted that this was also bound to happen sooner or later. Because this is hurricane season.

Dr. Bell said his group does not consider climate change in developing its forecasts. Instead, he said, they consider longer-term cycles of hurricane activity based on a naturally occurring climate pattern called the Atlantic multidecadal oscillation, which affects ocean surface temperatures over 25 to 40 years. “We’ve been in an active era since 1995,” Dr. Bell said, as ocean temperatures have been generally higher. But from 1971 to 1994, he said, temperatures were generally lower, and hurricane seasons were quieter.

But, this bit of Science will not stop climatemongering like

Well, considering there were more powerful hurricanes making landfall all the way back into the late 1800’s to early 1900’s, I don’t think we can blame fossil fuels. Furthermore, without an actual full record of hurricane activity back over at least the last 500 years for comparison, heck, what happened during the previous warm period, there’s really no way to make a proper scientific comparison.

But, Warmists aren’t about science: this is politics.

