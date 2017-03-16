Organic Food Theoretically Causes Global Warming

Virtue-signaling moonbat shoppers won’t like this one. The Experts have found not only that there is no discernable benefit to organic food, but that it theoretically causes global warming:

A new study published in the journal Science Advances reports that even though organic farms have the eco-friendly benefit of using fewer pesticides, they also use more land, which is harmful to the planet. Researchers at the University of British Columbia analyzed organic crop farming across 17 criteria — such as yield, impact on climate change, farmer livelihood and consumer health — by looking at the existing scientific literature on its results. For one, they found the environmental benefits of organic farming can be offset by the lower yields of such crops (typically 19 to 25 percent lower than conventional farming).

According to global warming ideology, the more land is used, the hotter it gets.

Whether there is “a significant difference in nutrient content” between organic and conventional food could not be determined. As for pesticides, their presence on “conventionally grown food is far below acceptable daily intake thresholds.”

When you pay extra for organic food, all you are buying is moonbattery. But it would be nice to think you are making the weather warmer.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Pay extra for no pesticides? No thanks.

On a tip from J. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.