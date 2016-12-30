People Plan To Freeze Themselves In A Polar Plunge For ‘Climate Change’ Or Something

Yes, it is that loopy time of the year

More than 200 Mainers Set to Take Polar Bear Plunge

With temperatures forecast to be in the mid to upper 20s, a group of dedicated Mainers will be taking a plunge into the Atlantic on Saturday at East End Beach in Portland to draw attention to climate change.

This will be the seventh year that Dr. Tony Owens, an emergency-department physician at Maine Medical Center, is taking the polar bear dip. He said all these folks braving the cold get people talking, and for some it may be the first time that they are talking about the impacts of climate change.

“My primary goal,” he said, “is to support that mission of highlighting climate change – global warming – and to try to engage citizens in supporting a sustainable environment.”

The event, which helps raise funding for the National Resources Council of Maine, kicks off with a 5-kilometer race at 11 a.m. and ends with a noon plunge into the Atlantic Ocean at East End Beach.

Emily O’Donnell, one of the more than 200 who pledged to dash and dip this weekend, said it gets family and friends to understand the depth of her commitment to getting the word out on the need for action to slow climate change.