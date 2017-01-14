Poll: Democrats Concerned More Over ‘Climate Change’ Than Most Real Issues

Yet, Democrats mostly refuse to give up their own use of fossil fuels, hair dryers, washing machines, ice makers, showers longer than two minutes, and all the other things that would make their lives carbon neutral

(MRC) Liberal Americans are more likely to rank “global climate change” as a major world threat than they are to list ISIS, North Korea’s nuclear program or the Middle Eastern refugee crisis. According to a new poll out from the Pew Research Center, 77 percent of Americans identifying as Democratic or who lean Democratic say they believe climate change is a “major threat.” This collective opinion echoes that of President Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice, who recently declared climate change to be a top threat to U.S. security. Additionally, a slightly lower 74 percent of Democratic respondents say they believe ISIS poses a major global threat, while 68 percent say the same of North Korea’s escalating nuclear program. Conversely, only 30 percent of Democrats say the Syrian And Iraqi refugee crises poses a major threat to the world.

Overall, the poll results look like this

But, breaking it down to partisan leanings without the independents

Their #1 concern is Hotcoldwetdry. The thing they mostly refuse to address in their own lives, but want to force Everyone Else to comply with, in the form of taxation, fees, higher costs of living, and more Big Government, forgetting that these same things would negatively affect their own lives.

Interestingly, after making fun of Mitt Romney during the 2012 campaign season, Democrats concern with Russia jumped from 37 to 67 between April and January.

On the bright side for the Cult of Climastrology, climate change didn’t come in last or next to last, which is the norm. It came in 2nd to last! Hooray for 25 years of apocalyptic spreading awareness!

