The REAL Global Warming Disaster: Al Gore is Back to Tell Us That…

Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement has infuriated scores of people. Unsurprisingly, Al Gore is one of them. After a humiliating loss to George W. Bush, Gore decided to reinvent himself as a climate crusader, and released a heavily-criticized documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth”. So of course, Gore had to resurface and make his opinion on the issue known. But could Gore have ulterior motives?

Gore made sure to speak up immediately about the withdrawal, and slammed Trump for a decision that he called “reckless” and “indefensible”. When Gore landed at LAX airport, he was greeted by reporters, to whom he stopped to speak with. He insinuated that Trump was irrelevant, and argued that if Trump wouldn’t “lead this struggle, the American people will”.

“We’re in the middle of a clean energy revolution now that’s unstoppable,” Gore said. “We are going to solve the climate crisis no matter what President Trump does.

Gore also released a statement on Twitter:

Conveniently enough for Gore, his sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” will be released soon. “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power” is due to be released on July 28th, and Gore has already announced that he is editing the movie to make sure that Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement is included and addressed. The timing works out perfectly for him, doesn’t it?

The sequel already has Gore rubbing elbows with celebrities at film festivals like Sundance and Cannes, and reportedly paints Gore as the hero of the Paris climate agreement. Yet no one seems to want to bring up the fact that scientists heavily criticized his first film, and that the many predictions he’s made about the dangers of climate change have all failed to come true. Lucky for him that he’s got Trump to make him seem relevant again, isn’t it?

