Stevie Wonder, Other Celebs Yammer On About ‘Climate Change’ During Hurricane Relief Benefit

The good news, the benefit raised $44 million for this Leftist dominated celeb-palooza. The bad news is could surely have raised more, if Wonder hadn’t caused people to turn the channel off

(Daily Mail) Stevie Wonder blasted climate change deniers during the ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief’ on Tuesday, calling people who do not believe in global warming blind or unintelligent. The singer, 67, spoke about loving the planet before singing ‘Lean On Me’ at the charity telethon. President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord in August. Wonder said: ‘We’ve come here together today to love on the people who have been devastated by the hurricanes. ‘When love goes into action it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious belief, no sexual preferences and no political persuasion. ‘It just loves…as we should begin to love and value our planet. ‘Anyone who believes that there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent.’

“We should love each other, but screw you people who don’t believe in Hotcoldwetdry.” Channel changed.

Apple donated $5 million, while Albertsons Co and Merck gave a $1 million each. Good for them. How much did Stevie give? How much did Beyonce give as she yammered on about raaaaacism and climate change? She’s made other donations, but, what about to this benefit? Oh, and what of their own massive use of fossil fuels and energy to jet around the world to play concerts which put money in their pockets?

Selena Gomez seemed to make a reference to illegal aliens. I doubt most Conservatives saw that moment, or Beyonces, as they changed the channel after Stevie.

BTW, would it kill the news outlets like NY Times, Washington Post, LA Times, ABC, CBS, etc, to give Trump credit for a pretty good federal government response? You know they’d be blasting him otherwise. As the NY Times notes, the deaths from Harvey and Irma have been very low, thanks to a variety of things that have been happening over the last 16 years. In all fairness, neither Bush nor Obama were given credit, but, all the means and methods mean little if you they aren’t enacted correctly. Team Trump did a great job.

