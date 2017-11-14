Thousands Of Activist Scientists Warn Of Doom Or Something

Usually, the Alarmist wing of the Cult of Climastrology issue their most doomy proclamations prior to each year’s UN IPCC meetings. But, there are always a few that come out during, in order to attempt to give the conference some news bites (this years is pretty much back page news, if mentioned at all). Like this one, featured in the Washington Post, which kills lots of trees, uses vast amounts of energy, and uses lots of fossil fuels to conduct their business

Thousands of scientists issue bleak ‘second notice’ to humanity In late 1992, 1,700 scientists from around the world issued a dire “warning to humanity.” They said humans had pushed Earth’s ecosystems to their breaking point and were well on the way to ruining the planet. The letter listed environmental impacts like they were biblical plagues — stratospheric ozone depletion, air and water pollution, the collapse of fisheries and loss of soil productivity, deforestation, species loss and catastrophic global climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels. “If not checked,” wrote the scientists, led by particle physicist and Union of Concerned Scientists co-founder Henry Kendall, “many of our current practices put at serious risk the future that we wish for human society and the plant and animal kingdoms, and may so alter the living world that it will be unable to sustain life in the manner that we know.”

Interestingly, things are still OK. Doom has not occurred. They wrote in the document “No more than one or a few decades remain before the chance to avert the threats we now confront will be lost and the prospects for humanity immeasurably diminished.” We’re still fine.

To mark the letter’s 25th anniversary, researchers have issued a bracing follow-up. In a communique published Monday in the journal BioScience, more than 15,000 scientists from 184 countries assess the world’s latest responses to various environmental threats. Once again, they find us sorely wanting.

I wonder if they’ve given up their own use of fossil fuels and practice what they preach?

"Humanity has failed to make sufficient progress in generally solving these foreseen environmental challenges, and alarmingly, most of them are getting far worse," they write. This letter, spearheaded by Oregon State University ecologist William Ripple, serves as a "second notice," the authors say: "Soon it will be too late to shift course away from our failing trajectory." Global climate change sits atop the new letter's list of planetary threats. Global average temperatures have risen by more than half a degree Celsius since 1992, and annual carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 62 percent.

I’d love to know where that half a degree figure comes from. Most data sets of actual data show, at most, a .2C increase, and let’s not forget that for all the dire warnings from these concerned activist scientists, there was a warming pause that lasted almost 19 years, per actual measurements. Regardless of .2 or .5, the dire predictions and doomy prognostications haven’t come to fruition, and all the models that predicted this have failed.

The authors offer 13 suggestions for reining in our impact on the planet, including establishing nature reserves, reducing food waste, developing green technologies and establishing economic incentives to shift patterns of consumption.

Pretty much the typical Big Government, domineering, controlling policy prescriptions which other Progressives offer for everything. Liberty? Freedom? Over-rated in Warmist World.

And the more they roll Hotcoldwetdry into real environmental issues, the more they scaremonger, the more people tune out.

