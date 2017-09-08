It’s Again Time For The “Climate Change Denial Should Be A Crime” Memes

Is it actually “science denial” when 95% of the climate models are wrong? Is it science denial when virtually every prediction that the Cult of Climastrology makes falls apart? Is it science denial when Skeptics note that the data is massaged, manipulated, spun, and/or manufactured?

Climate disaster response rules

1) save lives

2) global warming is here

3) put officials who reject science in jail https://t.co/xLGt79yLOP — Brad Johnson (@climatebrad) September 7, 2017

This little bit of nuttiness was written by Brian Merchant

Hurricane Harvey has drowned the paved, populous sprawl of Houston to an extent that, to most Americans, is all but inconceivable. Our fourth-largest city is now a sunken, subdivided ghost ship. Tens of billions of dollars of damage done. Countless homes, the vast majority uninsured, lost. Thirty-eight people killed (so far). In such a storm’s wake, we are often reminded that it’s time to band together, to persevere, and to rebuild. Now we are also reminded, correctly, that this is what climate change looks like. These are the two guiding mantras of modern natural disaster recovery: Come together; global warming is here and now and we’d best get to work. Neither is sufficient. We are not as often reminded that homes and lives may have been saved if officials and policymakers had incorporated the recommendations of sound science in their outlook and preparedness plans. Which is why we need to add a third response to our evolving national post-catastrophic storm mourning ritual: Identifying and investigating the negligent officials who put the public in harm’s way by repeatedly ignoring crucial data and scientific evidence that can help prevent disaster.

Would a carbon tax have stopped Harvey? How about having your cost of living artificially increased by government and losing some of your liberty? If you were forced to have a smart meter? Not allowed to use a hair dryer? Had to purchase carbon offsets?

Scientists knew a disaster like Harvey was coming….

Of course they did. Because hurricanes happen, there’s a yearly hurricane season, and storms make landfall

…Those in power who refused to listen — who refused to use the best available data to do their jobs of protecting their constituents from disaster — should be held accountable. Mike Talbott’s department could have acted on sound evidence and saved lives. They did not. They repeatedly favored development over public safety, going so far as to allow 7,000 homes to be built in low-lying, flood-vulnerable areas since 2010. It is impossible to determine how many have died as a result of any official’s refusal to appropriately prepare the city for disaster, but there is little doubt some of the blame for the scale of this calamity is theirs. The Washington Post generously calls it “ignorance.” But it’s high time to start taking this pointed refusal to prepare, this refusal to observe the basic tenets of science seriously — and call it what it is: Negligence. Criminal negligence, even. According to the Texas penal code, “A person acts with criminal negligence, or is criminally negligent… when he ought to be aware of a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the circumstances exist or the result will occur. The risk must be of such a nature and degree that the failure to perceive it constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that an ordinary person would exercise….”

All right, you have the idea, Brad is recommending that all officials who have Wrongthink on ‘climate change’ be prosecuted and jailed. Much like in the old Soviet Union, Mao’s China, the Third Reich, Fascist Italy, and hardcore Islamic nations like Iran, among other examples.

And, of course, Brad wants Trump prosecuted. Heck, he even alludes to the notion that every Tea Party member, and perhaps almost every Republican voter, should be prosecuted for this Wrongthink. Because people have died during Harvey. Unlike the 6,000-12,000 (no one is really sure) that died during the Great Galveston hurricane in 1900 when CO2 was below 350ppm.

