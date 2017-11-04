Trump Admin Allows Release Of Report Blaming Mankind For ‘Climate Change’ Or Something

Tons of media outlets think they Have Something, in that Team Trump would allow this Hotcoldwetdry report to be release. Here’s the Washington Post

Trump administration releases report finding ‘no convincing alternative explanation’ for climate change

And the NY Times

U.S. Report Says Humans Cause Climate Change, Contradicting Top Trump Officials

You can go round and round and find similar headlines all over the Leftist media. Here’s what the report supposedly finds

(1) Global annually averaged surface air temperature has increased by about 1.8°F (1.0°C) over the last 115 years (1901–2016). (which is about .3 to .4F above every other measurement, which is more like 1.4 to 1.5F since 1850, the end of the Little Ice Age) (2) Based on extensive evidence…it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century [emphasis in report]. For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence. (there’s never any other explanation in Warmist World, except when they blame Nature for masking the effects, you know) (3) Global average sea level has risen by about 7–8 inches since 1900, with almost half (about 3 inches) of that rise occurring since 1993. Human-caused climate change has made a substantial contribution to this rise since 1900, contributing to a rate of rise that is greater than during any preceding century in at least 2,800 years. (how many times have I noted that 7-8 inches is exactly average for the last 7,000-8000 years, since warm periods would have high sea rise and cool periods low to negative?) (4) Relative to the year 2000, global mean sea level is very likely to rise by 0.3–0.6 feet (9–18 cm) by 2030, 0.5–1.2 feet (15–38 cm) by 2050, and 1.0–4.3 feet (30–130 cm) by 2100. (simply looking into a crystal ball) (4) Annual average temperature over the contiguous United States has increased by 1.8°F (1.0°C) for the period 1901–2016; over the next few decades (2021–2050), annual average temperatures are expected to rise by about 2.5°F for the United States, relative to the recent past (average from 1976–2005)…. (more crystal ball gazing) (5) The frequency of cold waves has decreased since the early 1900s, and the frequency of heat waves has increased since the mid-1960s (the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s remains the peak period for extreme heat in the United States). (doesn’t prove anthropogenic causation)

Realistically, this is all what one would expect from members of the Cult of Climastrology, putting out a doomy document right before the next UN IPCC occurs, because of course they’ll want to get their taxpayer funded fossil fueled trips to Bonn, Germany.

But, um, what of some other information in the Warmist screed?

(Daily Caller) The NCA is the work of scientists, but the report’s media messengers are embellishing some of the report’s key findings with respect to current U.S. weather trends. The New York Times, for example, reported “that every part of the country has been touched by warming, from droughts in the Southeast to flooding in the Midwest to a worrying rise in air and ground temperatures in Alaska, and conditions will continue to worsen.” But that is not correct, according to University of Colorado professor Roger Pielke, Jr., an expert on extreme weather trends and natural disaster costs.

Pielke, Jr, knocks it down, and notes many other things that are buried in the report but not showing in the media on extreme weather, like

2/ Hurricanes: "there is still low confidence that any reported long-term (multidecadal to centennial) increases in TC activity are robust" — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) November 3, 2017

3/ Tornadoes: "A particular challenge in quantifying the existence and intensity of these events arises from the data source" (so, meh) — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) November 3, 2017

The report was also unable to attribute drought, flooding, and precipitation trends, whether up or down, to anthropogenic causation.

They try and try, but, they cannot scientifically prove that mankind is mostly/solely responsible, hence weasel words like “likely”. It was better for Team Trump to allow the report to be released. Otherwise, they would have been accused of Censorship and stuff. This report does nothing to persuade Skeptics, and really doesn’t move the needle for the Warmists. Same old same old. It is cute how the media goes with “contradicting Trump” meme.

