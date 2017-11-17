It’s Un-American To Pull Out Of Paris Climate Agreement Or Something

Writing for the UK Guardian, which gave up all notions of journalism in their march for Progressive policies, non-climate scientist John Abraham (he’s a mechanical engineer) is all about believing that not believing in anthropogenic climate change is un-American (via Watts Up With That?)

An Inconvenient Sequel – the science, history, and politics of climate change Al Gore’s new movie ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ is, in some ways, similar to his groundbreakingInconvenient Truth project, but different in other ways. Those key differences are why I recommend you watch it. This movie successfully accomplishes a number of interweaving tasks. First, it gives some of the science of climate change. Gore gets his science right. I remember his first movie, which I thought was more steeped in science and data than this one, so based on my recollection this new picture is somewhat abbreviated. That’s a good thing because the science is settled on climate change. That is, the science is settled that humans are causing current climatic changes and the science is settled that we are observing these changes throughout the natural world. Readers of this column who venture into the comments below will likely find people claiming, “science is never settled.” But the people making those comments are not scientists. They don’t work in this field every day, they don’t see the data, and they don’t know what they’re talking about.

Interestingly, neither is Al Gore. Nor Barack Obama. A goodly chunk of those involved in the UN IPCC, and the present COP23.

The election in the US was a climate disaster and it is turning out to be worse than we could have feared. The US President and Congress are doing everything they can to ensure more rapid and devastating climate change. They are doing everything they can to ensure more California wildfires, more Marias, more Harveys, and more Irmas. They are doing everything they can to bring us more California droughts and wildfires and Texas floods. They are doing everything they can to cut funding from climate science so we won’t know how bad it is. They are doing everything they can to make the USA a pariah nation. In fact, on the day I write this, the US has become the only country to reject the Paris Climate Accord. That is a stunning fact. What kind of country does this? What they are doing is so un-American; so un-conservative.

It’s always interesting getting inside the mind of a Warmist: in this case, we learn that they believe that massively increasing the size and power of the federal government, instituting massive control over citizens, private entities, the economy, the energy sector, while artificially increasing the cost of living through taxes and fees is totally their idea of “America” and ‘Conservative.” If you’re against that, you’re un-American and un-conservative. Good grief.

