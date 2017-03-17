Warmist Patton Oswalt Wants OMB Director Prosecuted For ‘Climate Change’ Skepticism

Yesterday I told you about Monty Python member Eric Idle going bat guano insane on the subject of ‘climate change’, stating he wants “deniers” prosecuted in the International Criminal Court, and even going as far as to suggest that they be executed. Now we get

This is in response to

That’s OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, who stated that spending money on ‘climate change’ is a waste of taxpayer money, and the Trump administration wouldn’t do it anymore. Liberals are pretty tolerant, are they not?

Not really.

