Warmist Patton Oswalt Wants OMB Director Prosecuted For ‘Climate Change’ Skepticism

Yesterday I told you about Monty Python member Eric Idle going bat guano insane on the subject of ‘climate change’, stating he wants “deniers” prosecuted in the International Criminal Court, and even going as far as to suggest that they be executed. Now we get

I hope he faces an international criminal court for this. This is terrorism by neglect & ignorance. https://t.co/xfs3LNEM4Z — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2017

This is in response to

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Mulvaney is pretty blunt on climate change: “We’re not spending money on that anymore,” he says matter-of-factly. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 16, 2017

That’s OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, who stated that spending money on ‘climate change’ is a waste of taxpayer money, and the Trump administration wouldn’t do it anymore. Liberals are pretty tolerant, are they not?

Not really.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.