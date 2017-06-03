WHOA! In 90 Seconds, Tucker Carlson TAKES DOWN Liberal Hypocrisy On Climate Change!

When it comes to unraveling liberal hypocrisy, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is arguably the best man for the job. And on his show Friday, it took Carlson just 90 seconds to completely dismantle liberal outrage over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Progressives across the country and around the world expressed outrage this week over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement. But many of those expressing outrage, including world famous Hollywood actors and businessmen, typically fly around the world in private jets that expel mind-boggling amounts of carbon dioxide — the exact substance climate alarmists say is the cause of climate change.

Carlson explained on his show Friday that despite the fact that those upset about Trump’s decision have not “bothered to explain what’s actually in” the Paris agreement, “they assure us that that deal is the solution to the single most gravest threat this planet has ever faced: rising levels of atmospheric CO2.”

In the most simplistic way to prove that Climate change cultists are liars, Carlson said his crew continued to compare what the progressives have said about the absolute danger of man-made climate change and what their personal actions have done for us.

Some of the elitists on the chopping block were billionaire businessmen Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Bill Gates, in addition to Hollywood boob and massive hypocrite, Leonardo DiCaprio…Oh, and of course, Hillary Clinton.

“Branson says fossil fuels are ‘dangerous’ and he calls Trump’s decision ‘America first, Earth last.’ Now on the other hand, Branson owes a Desault Falcon 50EX private jet and it burns more fuel on a single flight to Maui than you’re gonna go through in a lifetime of trips to the shore,” Carlson explained. “Elon Musk, meanwhile, is mad about global warming too. Yet he flies around in a Gulfstream G6500ER. Bill Gates says he’s ‘deeply concerned’ yet he still commutes in a $62 million bombardier BD700 global express. Can you imagine the gas milage that gets?” Carlson continued. “Leonardo DiCaprio says Trump’s move threatens the ‘livability of our planet’ and yet DiCaprio flew a private jet 4,000 miles from Cannes, France, to New York to accept a climate award — and then flew back privately,” Carlson went on to explain.

Do you sense a little a little elitist hypocrisy, here?