The 10 Most Annoying Liberals of 2016

My latest Townhall column is called, The 10 Most Annoying Liberals of 2016. Here’s an excerpt from the column.

Honorable mentions: Samantha Bee, CAIR, Ta-Nesi Coates, Dixie Chicks, Bill Clinton, Ghostbusters 2016, Melissa Harris-Perry, Van Jones, John Kerry, Paul Krugman, Loretta Lynch, Rachel Maddow, Bill Maher, Chris Matthews, Harry Reid, Michael Moore, Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi, John Podesta, Harry Reid, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Chuck Schumer, Cora Segal, Martin Sheen, Jill Stein, George Takei, The View, Vox, Elizabeth Warren, Shannon Watts, The Southern Poverty Law Center, Brian Williams, Juan Williams

10) Salon.com: Singling out one liberal rag from legions of contemptuous, dishonest and nasty publications is difficult, but Salon deserves consideration because its website is a walking hate crime against white people. Just look at a tiny sliver of the articles Salon has run this year.

The invention of the white working class: The phrase of the year is racist hogwash

White is the new white: Too many white people know what they are not, but don’t understand what they are

White people can’t hang: Black Americans may be more resilient to stress than white Americans

Fighting back against Donald Trump’s angry white voters

White fragility is real: 4 questions white people should ask themselves during discussions about race

White prosperity over racial equality: It’s (still) the American way

Stuff white people like: Yoga, tacos and pretending the white supremacy that fuels cultural appropriation doesn’t exist

We must shame dumb Trump fans: The white working class are not victims

What’s the difference between Salon and a bunch of pathetic Nazis sending out Holocaust memes and ranting about the “Jewish question?” Other than the fact that Salon probably pays better and they’re on different sides, not much.

Defining Quote: “….The intellectual deformities and disfigurements of the average Trump supporter should provoke universal disgust….Most white, working-class voters left the Democratic Party because they did not want to associate with racial minorities, and they did not want to support any candidate who was unwilling to prove – term by term – his contempt for black people. …It is racial resentment, and little else, that motivates the Trump supporter. …The best tactic of defeat for Donald Trump is to shame his supporters, not sympathize with them. If support for Trump, or anyone with such ignorance and hatred at the center of his vision for the United States, invites public embarrassment, supporters will begin to cower. If they cower, they lose.” — David Masciotra

