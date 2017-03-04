10 Examples of “Hate Crimes” That Turned Out to be Scams

We have so many people faking hate crimes that if you assume every one of them is a scam, you’d be right more often than you’re wrong. When you combine the liberal desire to get attention for being a victim with the possibility of making serious money on GoFundMe, it creates an enormous incentive to fake it. Add to that the possibility that what you do will be blamed on people you detest for not agreeing with you and there are liberals who are willing to lie. As you are about to see, there are a lot of them. I’m giving you 10 examples, but the actual number of “hate crimes” revealed to be fake gets up into the hundreds during this same period. Just to show the scope of the problem, I’m only going to use examples from 2015 or later.

1) “The allegation set social media ablaze, sowing shock and outrage as it went: Three black students at the University at Albany had been attacked on a city bus by a group of white men who used racial slurs as other passengers and the driver sat silently by.

The Jan. 30 episode, reported to the police, would draw hundreds of people to a campus rally against racism; an emotional response from the university’s president; and even the attention of Hillary Clinton, who condemned the attack on Twitter.

…Surveillance videos did not support the accounts of the young women, Ms. Burwell, Alexis Briggs and Ariel Agudio. Neither did the statements of multiple fellow passengers. Rather than being victims of a hate crime, the authorities said, the women had been ‘the aggressors,’ hitting a 19-year-old white woman on the bus.

All three pleaded not guilty on Monday to misdemeanor assault charges; Ms. Burwell and Ms. Agudio, who publicized the episode through Twitter, also pleaded not guilty to charges of making a false report. The judge who oversaw the arraignment called the charges, if proved, ‘shameful.’”

