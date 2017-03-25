6 Questions Democrats Should Be Asking Themselves Right Now

My latest Townhall column is called, 6 Questions Democrats Should Be Asking Themselves Right Now. Here’s an excerpt from the column.

It’s fine for Democrats to be upset that Donald Trump schlonged Hillary Clinton, but the reality is that they spent the entirety of the Obama years getting their brains beaten in. When Obama first took office, they held the House and 60 seats in the Senate and controlled the majority of governorships and state legislatures. Now, the GOP has a large majority in the House, 52 seats in the Senate, and the majority of state legislatures and governorships.

Democrats went from thinking they were on the verge of a permanent political ascendancy to the worst political bloodbath in American history. Put another way, Democrats are the George Armstrong Custer of political parties, and yet that doesn’t seem to have inspired any soul searching at all. So here are some questions Democrats should be asking themselves right now:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

1) Hillary Clinton? Seriously? Hillary had a potential FBI indictment hanging over her head even as Democrats nominated her. She’s unlikable, not particularly accomplished for a presidential candidate, campaigned on a radically liberal agenda, has corruption issues, and her campaign pitch could be boiled down to “Vote For Me Because I’m A Woman.” On top of that, she was already so widely despised that she turned out Republicans. You could make a decent argument that she’s the single worst presidential candidate of all time, yet she won anyway. Of course, you could make the argument that a radical socialist like Bernie Sanders would have been worse, but even if so, why do the Democrats have so few quality candidates? Where are the blue chip candidates?

Once again, you can read it all here.