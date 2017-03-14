ACLU Wants Local Police to Thwart Trump’s Illegal Alien Crackdown

Last week it was announced that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is launching an attack (rhetorically) on the Trump administration and his order to crack down on illegal immigration and sanctuary cities.

As an aside – isn’t it funny that of its four word name, the only word that may correctly apply is Union ? This Union of radicals is, in my opinion, American in name only, hardly civil and has very little to do with liberty.

The Guardian.com , that paragon of conservatism, writes that, “The civil rights organization, which has emerged as one of the Trump administration’s major foes, plans to leverage individual cities’ local authority to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.”

Well that’s interesting and befuddling, as States, cities and localities have zero authority regarding anything having to do with immigration – other than assisting federal law enforcement. I’m not a radical leftist ACLU attorney, but I can read. The Constitution is pretty clear on that point. Article I, section 8, clause 4 gives Congress full authority, “To establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization…,” and thus immigration.

The ACLU is rolling out a campaign creating “Freedom Cities,” which was initially launched on Saturday . “The ACLU is hosting a People Power action event on Saturday , when it will issue specific guidelines to activists on how they can have an impact on immigrant rights at a local level. The event will be live-streamed, and Shakir said ACLU supporters had already set up 2,300 watch parties across all 50 states,” adds the Guardian.

“Essentially we want people to think of their cities as cities of resistance,” Shakir said.

Wow! Who do they think they are – the French Resistance? Probably so – working against the Trump Nazi Party. This would again be ironic, because the main financier of these leftist absurdities is none other than George Soros, who was himself, a Nazi sympathizer. Funny old world isn’t it.

“The ordinances resemble a pledge that could be made by local sheriffs or police commissioners. They include a commitment to ‘require a judicial warrant’ before detaining people at the request of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and to not ‘authorize or engage’ in surveillance of a person or group based on their perceived immigration status.”

This is also interesting and I fail to see how the ACLU will attempt to pull this off. Although, local and State police are not expressly charged with rounding up illegals, they do have the inherent authority to arrest illegal aliens and transfer them to federal custody, regardless of whether the aliens have committed criminal or civil violations of immigration law. This means that locals are in fact not required to obtain a judicial warrant. And there’s also that little issue that locals must adhere to the Constitution and federal law.

Now you may be wondering who that Shakir person, mentioned twice above, is. Faiz Shakir is the National Political Director of the ACLU. By sheer coincidence, he joined the organization on the day of Trump’s inauguration.

Yes, he is a Muslim, but it seems not much of an American Liberties one. While at Harvard, Shakir was a member of the Harvard Islamic Society (HIS), which is affiliated with the Muslim Students Association (MSA) of the United States and Canada . The MSA is a Muslim Brotherhood front group. Surprise – Surprise!

One of Shakir’s duties at the HIS, was to choose which charities to support and for whom to fund raise. In 2000, HIS held a fundraiser for none other than the Holy Land Foundation. You know – the foundation convicted of funneling money to Hamas. He also endorsed the Hamas aid flotilla to Gaza . If you recall, the only aid they brought in were weapons.

After school Shakir went on to become the Editor-in-Chief at Think Progress (from 2005-2012), and Vice President at the Center for American Progress – both centerpieces of the radical nation-killing empire of George Soros.

It just so happens that Shakir is also radically anti-Semitic. Go figure. A Muslim who fund raises for the Holy Land Foundation is also a Jew-hater. So much so, that the Obama White even distanced itself from Him. He resigned from ThinkProgress. But fear not. He wasn’t unemployed for long.

In 2012, he was appointed as a senior advisor and media director to both Nancy Pelosi and the despicable Harry Reid.

In closing, I have to say that this is uncanny. This week My WND weekly exclusive is about this very topic – Islamists aligning with and using leftist organizations in their quest of Civilization Jihad. In writing this article, I just discovered Faiz Shakir. I had no idea who he was/is, but he fits exactly the profile of the Muslim Brotherhood. Blew me away.

