Allah’s Child Brides

On this new special edition of The Glazov Gang, we are running a stirring speech that our very own Anni Cyrus recently delivered in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the “International Terrorism” seminar.

Anni focused on Allah’s Child Brides, sharing her own harrowing personal experience as a child bride who escaped and survived — after living under the harsh and sadistic rule of Islamic Iran.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Anni issue A Dire Warning to America, where she shines a disturbing light on the taboo truth about Islam:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

