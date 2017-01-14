Alt-Left Insanity: Can Anything Be Nuttier Than BuzzFeed?

It’s hard to focus on how insane the alt-left is in a week where pretend journalists from BuzzFeed post an unverified dossier accusing President-elect Trump of bizarre sex habits.

I set a bar for how crazy liberals have become and try to focus on stories that hurdle the bar. For all that I have zero respect for anyone or anything connected to BuzzFeed, I didn’t expect them to crawl underneath.

Boy, was I naive.

Journalism is about informing the public. It’s not listicles, kitty videos and telling me which sandwich will tell me a “deep truth” about myself. But that’s BuzzFeed. If clickbait had a home base, it would be there. If Dante were alive today, he’d add a 10th circle just for BuzzFeed staff.

Trump called BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage.” I wish the first the first word were true, but some people will always read lowest-common-denominator junk. And, yes, I’m looking at you, Millennials, because this site is designed for you.

But BuzzFeed is more than just the garbage listicles. It’s actually harmful. The site’s Kate Arthur went after HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines because of their church. Even lefties fought back against that insanity. It’s also important to remember that BuzzFeed doesn’t pretend to be neutral even though it’s treated that way by major news organizations.

Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith admitted it. “We firmly believe that for a number of issues, including civil rights, women’s rights, anti-racism, and LGBT equality, there are not two sides.”

It’s The End Of The World As We Know It: Media outlets are falling over themselves trying to claim Trump is going to cause global cataclysm — even perhaps a $100 trillion climate change apocalypse. Oddly, that’s not the worst of it. Gizmodo, a site you’ve probably never heard of, showed how stupid this gets. Gizmodo is owned by Univision, which also owns Fusion, Jezebel, Deadspin and most of the other wacky alt-left, moron sites this side of BuzzFeed. Univision’s Chairman Haim Saban gave more than $25 million to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and worked closely with them. Now we see there’s almost no limit to their fake news strategy. Here’s their apocalyptic headline sitting beneath a photo of a nuclear explosion: “Trump Is Letting Go the People in Charge of Maintaining Our Nuclear Arsenal.” (They later added the word “Updated” to the headline.) Sounds awful. Until you read the 182-word correction. Actual quote 1: “Another NNSA official, speaking on background to Gizmodo and Defense News, has disputed this report as ‘inaccurate…’” Actual quote 2: “the Trump team has not explicitly instructed them to leave or ‘clean out their desks,’ as we reported.” “Journalism” in 2017.

Lies, Lies And More Lies: We’ve had American Idiot and American Pie. Now we’ve got American Lie. It comes courtesy of Fusion, which continues to outdo Salon in the land of crazy, fake news. Here’s the shocking headline: “Trump wants to deport millions of Americans. Here’s how we can stop him.’ Dang, Trump seems intent on violating the Constitution and kicking out American citizens. Oh, wait, that’s entirely bogus and not even supported by claims in the actual story. Instead, all Fusion gives us is a series of whines about how Trump will rein in illegal immigration or limit immigration from nations where terrorism is found. The only mentions of the word “American” in the story are linked to groups that are pro-open borders. So where does the claim come from? One possibility is from the alt-left group Define American. According to Fusion, it “seeks to improve media portrayals of immigrant issues through thoughtful, fact-based engagement.” Define American is run by illegal immigrant journalist Jose Antonio Vargas. The site says it “is a non-profit media and culture organization that uses the power of story to transcend politics and shift the conversation about immigrants, identity, and citizenship in a changing America.” But it doesn’t want to Define American. It wants to redefine it as pretty much anyone who wants to be here — legally or not. Be sure to thank Haim for that stellar journalism.

Thanks, Hollywood, For The Memories: News is all about what’s new. Sometimes, though, you see something long-forgotten and it’s worth remembering. There was a great deal of Hollywood bashing this week following Meryl Streep’s loony, anti-Trump diatribe. It was a reminder of just how out of touch the millionaire, beautiful people are. (And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a new video about whiny Hollywood celebs!) The idea of turning awards shows into the bully pulpit isn’t new. It dates back to a time before Hollywood was taken over by idiots. Back in 1978, PLO terrorist buddy and actress Lynn Redgrave used her Oscar speech to bash “Zionist hoodlums.” Paddy Chayefsky, who wrote the screenplay to Network, struck back at Redgrave for her comments in a video that I link here. It’s great!. “I would like to say, personal opinion, of course, that I’m sick and tired of people exploiting the Academy Awards for the propagation of their own personal political propaganda,” he told the applauding crowd. Those were the days.