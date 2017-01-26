Anne Marie Waters Moment: Sharia’s Fiefdoms Conquering Britain.

This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Anne Marie Waters Moment with Anne Marie Waters, the Director of Sharia Watch UK.



Anne Marie discusses Sharia’s Fiefdoms Conquering Britain, unveiling how the U.K. is slowly, but surely, becoming an Islamic State.

Don’t miss it!



<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch Anne Marie focus on The Islamic Darkness Descends on Europe, revealing that the horror is here and that now is the time to stand up and reclaim our civilization:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Christine Williams Moment: How the Victimology Subterfuge is Killing the West