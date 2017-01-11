Anni Cyrus Moment: How I Was Screened as a Refugee.

Anni Cyrus Moment: How I Was Screened as a Refugee.
Jamie Glazov
11 Jan, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This special episode of The Glazov Gang presents The Anni Cyrus Moment with Anny Cyrus, the producer of the show. Anni discusses How I Was Screened as a Refugee and shares why she embraced it.

glazov-pic

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Anni focus on Lies About Hijab 101, where she unveils a “seminar” that is setting out to normalize vicious savagery against women:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Anni Cyrus’ Unknown: Lies About Hijab 101.

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend