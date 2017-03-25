Anni Cyrus’ Unknown: Forbes’ Deal with the Devil.
25 Mar, 2017 by Jamie Glazov
On this new special episode of The Unknown, Anni Cyrus focused on Forbes’ Deal with the Devil, asking: Is Iran really one of the top 10 coolest places to go in 2017?
Don’t miss it!
And make sure you watch Anni cast a disturbing light on Islam’s Rape Game in Europe, giving the deniers their first clue:
Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]
Jamie Glazov