Anni Cyrus’ Unknown: Lies About Hijab 101.
Jamie Glazov
10 Jan, 2017
On this new special episode of The Unknown, Anni Cyrus focuses on   Lies About Hijab 101, unveiling a “seminar” that is setting out to normalize vicious savagery against women.

And make sure to watch Jamie Glazov discuss What a Woman in Hijab is Really Saying to You, revealing the terrifying truth about what it really signifies:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

