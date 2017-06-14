Anni Cyrus’ Unknown: Rosie O’Donnell’s Jihadist Romance.

Anni Cyrus’ Unknown: Rosie O’Donnell’s Jihadist Romance.
Jamie Glazov
14 Jun, 2017 by
On this new special edition of The Unknown, Anni Cyrus focuses on Rosie O’Donnell’s Jihadist Romance, reflecting on when funding a supporter of Islamic terror is the “progressive” thing to do.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Anni cast a disturbing light on Islam’s Rape Game in Europe, giving the deniers their first clue:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

London Bridge Killer Given Green Light to Kill.

