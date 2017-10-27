Anni Cyrus Video: The Solution to Stop Islam.

Anni Cyrus Video: The Solution to Stop Islam.
Jamie Glazov
27 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

On this new special edition of The Glazov Gang, we are running a stirring speech that our very own Anni Cyrus recently delivered in Chicago at the Illinois Family Institute’s “The Danger of Islam” seminar.

Anni reveals The Solution to Stop Islam, unveiling a powerful and humanistic plan.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Anni focus on Allah’s Child Brides, where she shares her own harrowing personal experience as a child bride who escaped and survived — after living under the harsh and sadistic rule of Islamic Iran:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Allah’s Child Brides

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend