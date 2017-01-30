Answering 20 Questions Liberals Wanted to Ask a Conservative

Answering 20 Questions Liberals Wanted to Ask a Conservative.

Since Donald Trump became president, liberals have been…let’s just say… EXTREMELY upset. On the other hand, even as someone who was not a fan of Trump, I have been very happy with his performance. In fact, so far, I don’t think anything Trump has done is radical. It’s more of a re-balancing towards sanity and common sense.

So, with that disconnect between how conservatives and liberals see things in mind, I thought it would be a good idea to answer questions liberals have for conservatives. So, I asked on Twitter.

John Hawkins @johnhawkinsrwn: “I’m doing a Townhall column where I’ll honestly, w/out sarcasm, answer liberal questions to conservatives. Any libs want to ask questions?”

A few people, including Peter Daou, Dave Weigel and Robert Gibson were kind enough to retweet me and I received an enormous number of questions. Although I tend to doubt that liberals will like most of the answers I give, I will at least be polite in my responses and maybe it will do some good. Enjoy!

1) JC[email protected] _ Do R’s honestly believe voter fraud is a real issue and not just a blatant excuse to suppress min vote. Please provide proof.

I don’t believe Trump is right when he claims he would have won the popular vote if not for illegal aliens voting. However, I do believe voter fraud is an issue. As to evidence, whether you like him or not, I think James O’Keefe has done a phenomenal job of pointing out vulnerabilities in our system that could be used for fraud. Furthermore, the Heritage Foundation has put out a pretty extensive list of voter fraud cases. Then there’s the study from Jesse Richman from Old Dominion University in Virginia that claims as many as 800,000 illegal aliens voted. Is he right? I don’t know, but it does seem like something we should take seriously enough to investigate.

