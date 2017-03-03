The Anti-Trump Revolution

The Anti-Trump Revolution
Jamie Glazov
03 Mar, 2017
This new special edition of the Glazov Gang was joined by Trevor Loudon, the writer and director of the documentary, The Enemies Withinan expose on the growing communist and Muslim Brotherhood influence on our government.

Mr. Loudon came on the show to discuss his new video, America Under Siege: Civil War 2017, in which he unveils the Anti-Trump Revolution and a nation under siege.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

