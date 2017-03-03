The Anti-Trump Revolution

This new special edition of the Glazov Gang was joined by Trevor Loudon, the writer and director of the documentary, The Enemies Within – an expose on the growing communist and Muslim Brotherhood influence on our government.

Mr. Loudon came on the show to discuss his new video, America Under Siege: Civil War 2017, in which he unveils the Anti-Trump Revolution and a nation under siege.

Don’t miss it!

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch Jamie say: Thank You President Trump for the Travel Ban, expressing a heartfelt appreciation for a leader set on protecting America and American lives:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Robert Reich Blames Trump for Muslim Sweden Riots