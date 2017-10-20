Barzilai Moment: Battle for the Soul of Western Civilization.

This new edition of The Glazov Gang features Roy Barzilai, author of The Testosterone Hypothesis.

Roy focuses on Battle for the Soul of Western Civilization, reflecting on the current war between light and darkness.



Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Roy discuss Dropping Testosterone and Rising Islam in the West, where he unveils why our civilization is being crippled in the face of Sharia and Jihad:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

