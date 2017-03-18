Biblical Values vs. Islamic Values

This special edition of the Glazov Gang was joined by Nonie Darwish, the author of the new book, Wholly Different: Why I Chose Biblical Values Over Islamic Values.

Nonie came on the show to discuss her book and to share her incredible, courageous and inspiring journey from Islam to Jesus Christ.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch the Glazov Gang Standoff where Nonie and Saba Ahmed went toe-to-toe about Taqiyya:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Remembering a Dissident: Yuri Glazov.