Bill Warner Moment: The Self-Taught Revolution against Sharia.
This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Bill Warner Moment with Dr. Bill Warner, the president of politicalislam.com.
Dr. Warner discusses The Self-Taught Revolution against Sharia, unveiling how intellectual guerilla fighters are breaking through the elite’s Party Line on Islam — and making the truth available for the common man.
Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]
