British Election Sends Shockwaves Felt Here and Abroad

During the election campaign, May complained of EU intervention. In this respect, on May 3 , Business Insider reported that May had accused European Union officials of trying to influence the British elections, saying, “All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the UK general election … .”(5/3/17, Business Insider, Adam Bienkov) Last Sunday, the Observer released a report, citing an EU source, saying, “It is understood that [EU Commission President, Jean-Claude] Juncker had advised May to call an early general election … .” (6/11/17, Business Insider, Will Martin)What did he know that May did not?

This all portends a period of great uncertainty that can create difficult conditions for businesses and financial markets. In the short-term, a weakened Pound Sterling likely will shield a potential fall in exports and keep financial markets relatively calm. On the other hand, there is growing evidence that the fall in the currency in recent months has done little on that front. In the medium term, the Brexit negotiations, likely amplified by pro-EU leaks, are likely to cause heightened volatility in which the Remainers and their allies in the media are likely to incite further damage to May’s negotiating hand. Parliamentary support was always going to be difficult, especially from the House of Lords, which is dominated by Remainer Life Peers. This potential parliamentary hurdle was perhaps the main factor that tempted May to call the snap election in the first place.