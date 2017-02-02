Bruce Bawer Moment: Celebrating a Murderess at the Women’s March.
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang presents The Bruce Bawer Moment hosted by Bruce Bawer, the author of The Victims’ Revolution and a contributor to Frontpagemag.com.
Bruce discusses Celebrating a Murderess at the Women’s March,
analyzing the “feminist” howls of rage in support of kidnapper, torturer and murderer, Donna Hylton.
Don’t miss it!
And make sure to watch Jamie focus on The Left’s Ferocious Rage at Trump’s Inauguration, where he sheds light on: When the truth reproves you.
Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at jamieglazov11@gmail.com.
Also see,
Daniel Greenfield Moment: Trump Wins From Day 1.
