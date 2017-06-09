Bruce Bawer Moment: My Thriller on Islam in Europe.

Bruce Bawer Moment: My Thriller on Islam in Europe.
Jamie Glazov
This new special edition of The Glazov Gang presents The Bruce Bawer Moment hosted by Bruce Bawer, the author of the new novel The Alhambra and a contributor to Frontpagemag.com.

Bruce discusses My Thriller on Islam in Europe, sharing how his new novel provides the hard and harrowing facts in a story.

And make sure to watch Bruce discuss Leftist Poisons Robert Spencer, where he unveils how not even Iceland is a “safe space” from jihad and its apologists:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

