Bullies With a Russian Fetish

What is up with the Democrats’ obsession with Russia? With each new day, a new Russian conspiracy theory surfaces.

The Democrats’ latest Russian conspiracy is so terrifying, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says it’s giving him a “knot” in the pit of his stomach. A knot, because Attorney General [AG] Jeff Sessions didn’t live in a bubble as a senator. Rather, the former Alabama senator did what senators sometimes do and met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Given Democrats’ logic, Schumer should resign for meeting with Vladimir Putin in 2003 and Nancy Pelosi should resign for meeting with former Russian President Medvedev and Kislyak in 2010. In fact, Fox News reports seven Democrats met with Kislyak in 2013 and the Daily Caller reports Kislyak visited the Obama White House 22 times between 2009 and 2016.

Sessions says his “meetings” had nothing to do with the Trump campaign and claims his answer during his confirmation hearing “was honest and correct as I understood it.”

Remarkably, Democrats believe that explanation is not okay for Sessions, but was perfectly acceptable for former Obama attorneys general.

If it was moral outrage, they wouldn’t be able to switch it on and off at will.

Democrats are deliberately causing this chaos to make Trump resign but it won’t happen. Trump should have his DOJ investigate the Democrat-Russian connections along with the Obama administration scandals Democrats ignored.

Democrats looked the other way when Eric Holder was accused of and later admitted to lying about the Obama administration’s Soviet Union-style surveillance of journalists critical of the administration. Perhaps this is where their obsession with Russia began. They also ignored Holder’s dealings with the New Black Panther voter suppression case and the Fast and Furious scandal.

Apparently, liberals’ “moral convictions” short-circuited the day Bill Clinton had a secret rendezvous at a Phoenix tarmac with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch when Hillary was under FBI investigation. Their “moral convictions” were also switched off the day Obama’s DOJ let former IRS official Lois Lerner off the hook for alleged criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about the politically-motivated targeting of taxpayers.

We didn’t hear Democrats demanding resignations or impeachment proceedings over the Benghazi cover-up when former National Security Advisor Susan Rice spread misleading information regarding the September 11, 2012 terrorist attack that Sen. John McCain described to CBS News as “absolutely false…the information was totally misleading, totally false.”

The double standard on display every day is ridiculous, and the red tide that washed over the 2016 electoral college map proves Americans took notice.

In November, Americans turned from squeamish Republicans who refused to fight the bullies with a Russian fetish and voted for a street-fighter named Donald J. Trump.

That’s why Trump’s supporters like it when Trump attacks the press because they watched former president Obama repeatedly attack Fox News and rightwing radio for eight years. Likewise, they care less if he appears “un-presidential.” They had eight years of a mom jeans-wearing president who goes down in history as the president who gave Queen Elizabeth an iPod and took selfies at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service. They’ll be interested in Trump’s tax returns when they see Obama’s college transcripts.

Maybe.

Presently, they don’t give one iota what Trump or his administration does or doesn’t do because all they want is someone to punch back. Democrats have repeatedly shown us they only play by one set of rules. Theirs. For far too long, they’ve gotten away with excusing the crooks and liars in their party and no one has called them to account.

Therefore, there isn’t a riot violent enough or a women’s march ridiculous enough or a Hollywood smear outlandish enough or a fake news headline outrageous enough, or, in this case, a Russian conspiracy theory believable enough — to sway them to side with the bullies with a Russian fetish.

©2017 Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall, The Christian Post, Right Wing News and GOPUSA. Susan’s nationally syndicated column is published in scores of newspapers and publications across the U.S. She writes about politics, culture and media and was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015 and 2016. Contact her by Facebook or at [email protected]

